Top 10 underrated South Indian crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Anjaam Pathiraa is a Malayalam thriller a consulting criminologist helping Kerala police to solve a case of serial killer. It is on Aha TV.
Kavaludaari on Amazon Prime Video is about a traffic police man finding a three skulls and solving the mystery behind it.
7th Day is about a suspended crime branch officer who bumps into a gang of friends. Their weird behaviour lead to investigation. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Kuttrame Thandanai is about a man who is turning blind blackmailing two murder suspects. It is on MX Player.
Memories is about a police officer who has turned alcoholic but investigates a series of murders.
Ela Veezha Poonchira is a Malayalam crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video. It is about two police officers solving the mysterious case a murder where body is chopped in several parts.
Lucifer is a political thriller with Mohanlal in the lead. It has enough action and thrill for all to enjoy. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is about a honest cop investigating illegal activities carried out by a gangster. It is on Aha.
Thegidi is about a criminology student investigating a case and his suspects start dying. It is on Aha.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on MX Player is an inspector recalling an investigating about a couple's mysterious death.
