Top 10 underrated South Indian films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Loafer The Hero on MX PLayer is about Raja who turns thief.
No Parking on SonyLiv is a story of an architect who falls in love with his co-workers.
Anjaam Pathiraa on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a serial killer that will leave you shocked.
Samurai on JioCinema is a story of a medical college student who is a samurai warrior.
Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a carrom player who joins gangsters.
Sabhaapathy is a story of a man with speech impairment who needs a job. You can watch it on SonyLiv.
Paramoporul on Amazon Prime Video is about a smuggler who gets involved with cops.
Chennai Central on SonyLiv will keep you hooked.
Heart Attack 3 on MX Player is about a man who falls in love with a woman.
A.AA on ZEE5 stars Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.
