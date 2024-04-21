Top 10 underrated spy thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naam Shabana streaming on Netflix stars Taapsee Pannu is the best spy thriller.
A Gentleman on Disney+ Hotstar stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Baby directed by Neeraj Pandey starring Akshay Kumar can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! featuring Sushant Singh Rajput that you can watch on Amazon Prime.
Aankhen starring Dharmendra can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Agent Vinod is the best spy thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch on Amazon Prime.
Phantom stars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in main roles. Available to watch on Netflix.
D Day stars late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Madras Cafe on Netflix is based on the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
16 December on Amazon Prime is an intriguing film.
