Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers on JioCinema, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Bloody Daddy sees Shahid Kapoor go against all odds for one relationship of his. On JioCinema.
The original Vikram Vedha following the story of the police officer and a gangster is a treat to watch on JioCinema.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raman Raghav is a must watch thriller on Zee5.
A police officer races against time to catch a serial killer in Forensic on Zee5.
Unlock - The Haunted App is a Zee5 original thriller series full of tension and suspense to its core.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist is a crime thriller movie featuring Sunny Deol on Zee5.
U-turn is a thriller series revolving around a journalist investigating mysterious deaths. On Zee5.
Maharani starring Huma Qureshi is a political thriller where Rani is seen fighting for power. On Sony LIV.
Shadyantra, a story about greed, ambition, and revenge on Zee5.
The Attacks of 26/11 is the story behind terrorist attacks on Mumbai in 2011. On JioCinema.
