Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 21, 2024
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raman Raghav on Zee5 will leave you wanting for more.
Forensic on Zee5 is about a police officer who is behind a serial killer.
U-turn is about mysterious deaths. Watch on Zee5.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist has a shocking storyline. It is on ZEE5.
Nail Polish on Zee5 is about the death of migrant children.
A Wednesday is about a common man's fight against terrorism. Streaming on Netflix.
Raat Akeli Hai is about a cop who tries to solve a murder mystery. Watch on Netflix.
Johnny Gaddaar on Amazon Prime Video is about the police search for missing money.
HIT: The First Case on Netflix is about a cop.
The Attacks of 26/11 is the story about the terrorist attacks on Mumbai. Available to watch on JioCinema.
