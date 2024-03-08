Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers to watch on JioCinema, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Forensic on Zee5 is about a police officer who wants to catch a serial killer.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee5 will leave you glued to the screens.

The Attacks of 26/11 on JioCinema is the story about the terrorist attacks on Mumbai.

Unlock - The Haunted App is a Zee5 thriller that will leave you hooked to the screens.

Shadyantra on Zee5 is a story about greed and revenge.

U-turn on Zee5 is about mysterious deaths and investigation.

Maharani on Sony LIV is about Rani who fights for power.

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema is a story of the police officer and a gangster.

Bloody Daddy on JioCinema fights all odds for relationship.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raman Raghav is on Zee5.

