Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers to watch on JioCinema, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Forensic on Zee5 is about a police officer who wants to catch a serial killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee5 will leave you glued to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Attacks of 26/11 on JioCinema is the story about the terrorist attacks on Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlock - The Haunted App is a Zee5 thriller that will leave you hooked to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shadyantra on Zee5 is a story about greed and revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U-turn on Zee5 is about mysterious deaths and investigation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maharani on Sony LIV is about Rani who fights for power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha on JioCinema is a story of the police officer and a gangster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bloody Daddy on JioCinema fights all odds for relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raman Raghav is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shaitaan in theatres and other movies on OTT to watch for Jyothika's superlative performances
Find Out More