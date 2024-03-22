Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
HIT: The First Case on Netflix is about the troubled police inspector.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Raikar Case on Voot Select is about the death of a young heir.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Gaddaar on Amazon Prime Video is about the police searches for missing money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a cop who tries to solve a murder myster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee5 is about a serial killer and an investigating officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders on YouTube is about a suspended cop who investigates the case of a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir on Apple TV is about an NRI doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday on Netflix is an intense thriller about a common man's fight against terrorism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nail Polish on Zee5 is about the death of migrant children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young girl’s kidnapping.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 crime thrillers based on real life stories to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More