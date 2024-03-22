Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

HIT: The First Case on Netflix is about the troubled police inspector.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Raikar Case on Voot Select is about the death of a young heir.

Johnny Gaddaar on Amazon Prime Video is about the police searches for missing money.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a cop who tries to solve a murder myster.

Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee5 is about a serial killer and an investigating officer.

The Stoneman Murders on YouTube is about a suspended cop who investigates the case of a serial killer.

Aamir on Apple TV is about an NRI doctor.

A Wednesday on Netflix is an intense thriller about a common man's fight against terrorism.

Nail Polish on Zee5 is about the death of migrant children.

Ugly on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young girl’s kidnapping.

