Top 10 underrated Tamil films to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 28, 2024
The film is about Inspector Deepak who has a case to solve a couple's mysterious death. Watch this on Prime video.
The Wolf and the Lamb is about Chandru who gets arrested for helping a dying fugitive. Watch on Prime Video.
Uriyadi is about four friends in an engineering college. Available on Prime Video.
8 Thottakkal is about a policeman who loses his service pistol. Watch on Hotstar.
Yuddham Sei is about a CID officer who is looking for his lost sister. Watch on Hotstar.
Sarabham is a story about Vikram who plans to kidnap a woman. Watch it on Prime Video.
Moodar Koodam is about four youngsters who plan to rob house of a businessman. Available on Hotstar.
Oru Kidayin Kareunai Manu is about Ramamoorthy and his family who plan to sacrifice a goat. Watch this film on ZEE5.
Pizza film is about a pizza delivery boy who stays with an aspiring horror fiction writer. Watch on Hotstar.
Anjathey is about Satya and Kiruba who are friends, but destiny has different plans for them. Watch on Prime Video.
