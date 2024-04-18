Top 10 underrated Tamil movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 18, 2024
Vaanam is a remake that you can watch on Jio Cinema.
Thadaiyara Thaakka is available to watch on MX Player and the film will make you witness various emotions.
Kaaviya Thalaiva is a film about a theatre troupe. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is a comedy-drama about a landlord and his car. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Paradesi is a story about villagers who are forced into slavery. Watch it on YouTube.
Kochadaiiyaan streaming on JioCinema is a treat for all Rajinikanth fans.
Jeeva is a perfect cricket drama that you can brwose on YouTube.
Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer is a story about teenage romance that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Wolf and the Goat on Disney+ Hotstar will keep you glued.
Chennaiyil Oru Naal is a remake that can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
