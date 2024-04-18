Top 10 underrated Tamil movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Vaanam is a remake that you can watch on Jio Cinema.

Thadaiyara Thaakka is available to watch on MX Player and the film will make you witness various emotions.

Kaaviya Thalaiva is a film about a theatre troupe. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is a comedy-drama about a landlord and his car. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Paradesi is a story about villagers who are forced into slavery. Watch it on YouTube.

Kochadaiiyaan streaming on JioCinema is a treat for all Rajinikanth fans.

Jeeva is a perfect cricket drama that you can brwose on YouTube.

Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer is a story about teenage romance that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Wolf and the Goat on Disney+ Hotstar will keep you glued.

Chennaiyil Oru Naal is a remake that can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

