Top 10 underrated Telugu movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Swamy Ra Ra on MX Player will keep you engaged with perfect plot and storyline.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya on Amazon Prime Video is a detective comedy-drama that will leave you laughing hard.

Anukokunda Oka Roju is a thriller with an intriguing plot. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi on Netflix explores the dynamics of friendship.

Awe! will keep you hooked till the end. Watch on Netflix.

C/o Kancharapalem showcases the lives of people in a small village. Watch on Netflix.

Mathu Vadalara on Amazon Prime Video is a crime-comedy film with a dash of humour.

Aanandam showcases the true essence of friendship. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kshanam on MX Player is a gripping thriller that will shock you at every frame.

Manam will take you on an emotional ride and remind you of your family. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

