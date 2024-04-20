Top 10 underrated thriller movies to watch on JioCinema, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Ugly on Amazon Prime Video is about a struggling actor whose daughter gets kidnaped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in main roles. Watch on Netflix.

Johnny Gaddar available on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy who belongs to a drugs smuggling gang.

Table No. 21 on Zee 5 stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Paresh Rawal in main roles.

Teen on Amazon Prime Video will keep glued till the end.

Kappela on Netflix is about a girl who falls in love with a stranger.

NH 10 on JioCinema stars Anushka Sharma in main roles.

A Death in the Gunj available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect masterpiece.

Talaash features Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. Streaming on Netflix.

Monica O My Darling streaming on Netflix stars Rajkumar Rao in lead role.

