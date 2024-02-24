Top 10 underrated web series on OTT perfect for weekend binge-watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Grahan is the story of a young IPS officer who delves into her father's involvement in anti-Sikh riots. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Decoupled is a comedy series on Netflix featuring R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as the main characters. On Netflix.
The Final Call is the story of a pilot who commits suicide putting the life of everyone on board at risk. On Zee5.
Unorthodox officer Kabir connects seemingly unrelated organ donor fatalities in Breathe. On Prime Video.
Lives intertwine after an attempted assassination of Mumbai's political figure in City Of Dreams. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Afsos follows the story of Nakul, who is striving for suicide, and changes his mind when a lethal assassin is assigned to him. On Prime Video.
Hostages follows a doctor who must participate in a political assassination to save her captive family. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Tabbar is a retired police officer's journey to protect his family from fallout. On Sony Liv.
Police uncover dark secrets of an affluent Goan family after their son's death in The Raikar Case. on JioCinema.
