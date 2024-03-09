Top 10 underrated web series to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Humans on Disney Plus Hotstar showcases the big pharma crimes and corruption.

Smoke on MX Player is the perfect weekend binge for you.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen on Netflix will keep you glued to the screens.

The Raikar Case on Jio Cinema is a story of one family who lose their son.

Rangbaaz on ZEE5 is the real life story of a gangster.

The Freelancer on Disney Plus Hotstar is about an ex-cop who gets onto a mission.

Jehanabad Of Love and War on SonyLiv is helmed by Sudhir Mishra.

Out of Love on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a cheating husband.

The Final Call on ZEE5 is a story of a pilot who is determined to crash his flight.

