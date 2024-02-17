Top 10 upcoming new movies, web series to look out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Alia Bhatt's production venture Poacher is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on February 23.
Sound Of Freedom is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.
Avatar The Last Airbender will start streaming on Netflix on February 22.
Japanese drama Eye Love You is making it to Netflix on February 22.
Spanish Drama Through My Window season 3 is going to release on February 23 on Netflix.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is also going to start streaming on Netflix on February 23.
Naa Saami Ranga starring Nagarjuna has now started streaming on Disney+Hostar.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is going to release on OTT this week. It will be out on February 21.
The season 2 of The Trent is going to be out on Disney+Hotstar. It will be up on February 27.
The Winchesters will be up on Amazon Prime Video on February 22.
