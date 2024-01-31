Top 10 upcoming new releases on Netflix to watch out for in February 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
One Day, a Netflix Original which will be released on February 9. It is a romantic series about 2 graduates who part ways but meet at the same spot every year.
A Killer Paradox is a Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon, releasing on February 9 as well.
Love, Stalker, Killer is a documentary series about a mechanic who tries online dating and meets a woman with deadly romantic obsessions, also releasing on February 9.
The reality dating show, Love is Blind’s 6th season will start rolling on Valentine’s Day, that is February 14.
Players, a Netflix original will also release on February 14. It’ll be a romantic series with a slight twist to it.
Einstein and the Bomb will be a docudrama based on the life of famous scientist Albert Einstein, releasing on February 19.
The Live Action adaptation of Avatar The Last Air Bender will have its first season released on the 22nd of February.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, based on the Sheena Bora murder case in which the mother of the victim Indrani Mukerjea will narrate her side of the story on February 23.
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, a true-crime documentary series will release on Netflix on February 28.
