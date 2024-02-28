Top 10 uplifting Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
18 Again is a K-Drama remake of 17 Again where a married man turns into his 18-year-old self amidst a life crisis. On Netflix.
Business Proposal is a romance drama involving a CEO and a contract marriage. On Netflix.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a healing drama set in a seaside village filled with heartwarming moments. On Netflix.
Crash Course in Romance is a comforting romance drama perfect for a cozy night. On Netflix.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo depicts a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who solves cases uniquely. On Netflix.
Fight for My Way portrays the struggles of achieving dreams amidst complicated relationships. On Zee5.
Romance is a Bonus Book that follows the love story between two childhood friends in the book business. On Netflix.
Mystic Pop-Up Bar is a fantasy drama about a mysterious food cart serving the living and the dead. On Netflix.
Familiar Wife is a fantasy drama about time travel and second chances. On MX Player.
Run On is a realistic romance drama without toxic tropes making up for a wholesome watch. On Netflix.
