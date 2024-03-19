Top 10 vacation gone wrong movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Old is set around a secluded beach accelerates aging. On Jio Cinema.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows a mystery vacation on a Greek island that turns perilous. On Netflix.

Us, the doppelgängers haunt a family on their vacation. On Jio Cinema.

Spring Breakers, a robbery during the spring break leads to chaos. On Netflix.

Palm Springs follows a bunch of wedding guests who get stuck in a time loop. On Netflix.

Jurassic Park follows a visit to a Dinosaur park that turns deadly. On Jio Cinema.

Midsommar is set in a Swedish village visit that takes a nightmarish turn. On Apple TV.

The Trip, a couple's getaway turns into a deadly game. On Netflix.

The Hangover revolves around the antics of a Bachelor party as the night goes wild. On Jio Cinema.

Bad Trip starts out with a casual road trip pranks that spiral out of control. On Netflix.

The Evil Dead follows a cabin vacation turned demonic as more chaos ensues. On Prime Video.

