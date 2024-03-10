Top 10 vigilante movies and web series on Netflix, Hotstar, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has a realistic take on vigilantism, following a common man becoming a masked vigilante. On Hotstar.
John Abraham plays a vigilante targeting corrupt cops, with Manoj Bajpayee in pursuit in Satyameva Jayate. On Prime Video.
Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho sees him in a vigilante role taking on corrupt politicians and fighting for the common people. On Hotstar.
Gabbar is Back sees Akshay Kumar potrays a mysterious vigilante seeking revenge against corrupt individuals. On Netflix.
Code of Honor stars Steven Seagal as a former colonel turned vigilante seeking to eradicate crime after the loss of his family. On Plex.
Walking Tall sees Dwayne Johnson play a former soldier who becomes a vigilante sheriff to fight crime in his hometown. On Prime Video.
Hrithik Roshan plays a blind man seeking revenge for the death of his wife in Kaabil. On Hotstar.
Peppermint is the story of Riley North, a woman seeking revenge against those responsible for her family's murder. On Netflix.
Taxi Driver sees Robert De Niro stars as Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable taxi driver turned vigilante. On Netflix.
Sin City is a neo-noir anthology featuring various vigilante characters seeking justice in a crime-ridden city. On Prime Video.
