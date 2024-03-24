Top 10 violent South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 24, 2024
Vikram Vedha is a story about the cat-and-mouse game between a gangster and an honest police officer.
Lucia is a perfect psychological thriller to watch.
Kammattipadam on Disney Plus Hotstar showcases the dark underbelly of Kochi's criminal world.
Pudhupettai can be watched on Prime Video.
Aaranya Kaandam on Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the finest Tamil neo-noir films.
Ratsasan on Disney Plus Hotstar is a must watch for all.
Lucifer on Prime Video stars Mohanlal in main role.
Jigarthanda on Disney Plus Hotstar is a Tamil gangster film.
Kaithi on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a prisoner who finds himself in drug bust operation.
Aadukalam is directed by Vetrimaran and is about the illegal rooster fighting.
