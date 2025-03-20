Vincenzo: TOP 10 facts about Song Joong-ki's series that every fan must be aware of
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2025
Vincenzo has been ruling hearts with its powerful storyline around the globe. However, here are top unknown facts about the drama you might not know about
The drama was filmed during Covid-19, keeping the production team in Korea and therefore the scenes involving Italy are computer graphics.
The truck driving scene that smashed into a store, shattering the glass door and sending tables and wine bottles flying is shot without stuntmen.
Actor Im Chul Soo who is seen in the role of Pyo Chi in CLOY is also a cast member of Vincenzo playing the role of an undercover agent.
In a comedic scene Song Joong Ki goes as an undercover officer and makes up a deity called “Park Hyo Shin.” However, it is the name of a Korean balladeer.
The real name of Vincenzo is Park Joo-hyeong who is a Korean adoptee and was raised in Italy. Later, he joined the mafia world.
In the series, Vincezo is not portrayed in the role of a hero rather he is an antihero, showing his ambiguous personality through his actions.
The motive of Vincenzo to return back to Korea is to take back the gold hidden in Geauga Plaza which was stolen from his parents.
The popular gangster mafia series doesn’t focus on romantic relationships.
Reportedly, the main enemy of Vincenzo, Jang Han Seok is also a member of a K-pop boy band named 2 PM.
Jan Han Seok calls the company building the Babel Tower which makes a talk about its biblical reference as Vincenzo and Hong Cha talked about making the tower of Babel collapse.
