Vincenzo: TOP 10 facts about Song Joong-ki's series that every fan must be aware of

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2025

Vincenzo has been ruling hearts with its powerful storyline around the globe. However, here are top unknown facts about the drama you might not know about

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The drama was filmed during Covid-19, keeping the production team in Korea and therefore the scenes involving Italy are computer graphics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The truck driving scene that smashed into a store, shattering the glass door and sending tables and wine bottles flying is shot without stuntmen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor Im Chul Soo who is seen in the role of Pyo Chi in CLOY is also a cast member of Vincenzo playing the role of an undercover agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In a comedic scene Song Joong Ki goes as an undercover officer and makes up a deity called “Park Hyo Shin.” However, it is the name of a Korean balladeer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The real name of Vincenzo is Park Joo-hyeong who is a Korean adoptee and was raised in Italy. Later, he joined the mafia world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the series, Vincezo is not portrayed in the role of a hero rather he is an antihero, showing his ambiguous personality through his actions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The motive of Vincenzo to return back to Korea is to take back the gold hidden in Geauga Plaza which was stolen from his parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The popular gangster mafia series doesn’t focus on romantic relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, the main enemy of Vincenzo, Jang Han Seok is also a member of a K-pop boy band named 2 PM.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jan Han Seok calls the company building the Babel Tower which makes a talk about its biblical reference as Vincenzo and Hong Cha talked about making the tower of Babel collapse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Want glowing skin like Korean actresses? Try THESE homemade face packs during summers

 

 Find Out More