Top 10 web series about serial killers to watch on Voot, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 21, 2024
Asur will keep you hooked with its storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mindhunter is a pychological thriller that can be watched on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes on Netflix is about the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator on Netflix is based on true crime events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You is about series of killing that you can watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Serpent can be watched on Amazon Prime Video is based on Charles Sobhraj.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dexter is about a serial killer that will give you goosebumps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about women dead in public bathrooms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur streaming on Jio Cinema is ultimate classic web series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have highest education qualifications
Find Out More