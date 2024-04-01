Top 10 web series about unsolved mysteries on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

The UnXplained on Netflix explores various strange happenings and mysteries.

UFO Hunters aims to investigate unsolved and unexplained UFO sightings along with other historical events. On Apple TV.

Unsolved Mysteries is a classic Netflix show covering paranormal phenomena and cold cases.

Paranormal Witness is a docuseries focusing on recreating first-person accounts of hauntings. On Prime Video.

In Pursuit with John Walsh follows John Walsh as he investigates cold cases and seeks tips from the public. On Prime Video.

UFOs Declassified also examines UFO stories with supposed top-secret documents. On Prime Video.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel focuses on the unsolved case of Elisa Lam's disappearance. On Netflix.

Fact Or Faked: Paranormal Files on Prime Video investigates online footage of paranormal activity.

Cold Case Files on Netflix uses modern science to re-investigate unsolved murders.

Destination Truth explores claims of legendary creatures like Bigfoot and Loch Ness Monster. On Prime Video.

