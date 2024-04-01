Top 10 web series about unsolved mysteries on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
The UnXplained on Netflix explores various strange happenings and mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
UFO Hunters aims to investigate unsolved and unexplained UFO sightings along with other historical events. On Apple TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unsolved Mysteries is a classic Netflix show covering paranormal phenomena and cold cases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paranormal Witness is a docuseries focusing on recreating first-person accounts of hauntings. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Pursuit with John Walsh follows John Walsh as he investigates cold cases and seeks tips from the public. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
UFOs Declassified also examines UFO stories with supposed top-secret documents. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel focuses on the unsolved case of Elisa Lam's disappearance. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fact Or Faked: Paranormal Files on Prime Video investigates online footage of paranormal activity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cold Case Files on Netflix uses modern science to re-investigate unsolved murders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Destination Truth explores claims of legendary creatures like Bigfoot and Loch Ness Monster. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 wholesome Bollywood movies that will make you emotional
Find Out More