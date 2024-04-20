Top 10 web series based on books to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore is based on the stories by Bengali author and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death On The Nile is based on the book with the same name. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bard of Blood is an Indian spy thriller series on Netflix which is based on the 2015 novel by Bilal Siddiqi,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parchhayee is based on renowned novelist Ruskin Bond to life. Watch on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Married Woman is based on the book by Manju Kapur. Watch on Alt Balaji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leila is based on Prayaag Akbar’s 2017 book. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Suitable Boy is adapted from the 1993 book by Vikram Seth that you can watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Final Call is based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 book I Will Go with You that is streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

State of Siege: 26/11 is an Indian action-thriller web series that is available to watch on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More