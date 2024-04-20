Top 10 web series based on books to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 20, 2024
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore is based on the stories by Bengali author and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Stream on Netflix.
Death On The Nile is based on the book with the same name. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Bard of Blood is an Indian spy thriller series on Netflix which is based on the 2015 novel by Bilal Siddiqi,
Parchhayee is based on renowned novelist Ruskin Bond to life. Watch on Zee 5.
A Married Woman is based on the book by Manju Kapur. Watch on Alt Balaji.
Leila is based on Prayaag Akbar’s 2017 book. Watch on Netflix.
A Suitable Boy is adapted from the 1993 book by Vikram Seth that you can watch on Netflix.
The Final Call is based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 book I Will Go with You that is streaming on Zee 5.
State of Siege: 26/11 is an Indian action-thriller web series that is available to watch on Zee 5.
