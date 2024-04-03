Top 10 web series based on books to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Sacred Games is based on the 2006 book by Vikram Chandra. Available on Netflix.
Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi is based on the 2015 novel by Bilal Siddiqi. Watch it on Netflix.
Leila starring Huma Qureshi is based on Prayaag Akbar’s 2017 book. You can watch this series on Netflix.
A Suitable Boy on Netflix is a BBC television drama miniseries which was adapted from the 1993 book written by Vikram Seth.
A Married Woman is based on the book by Manju Kapur. Watch on Alt Balaji.
Death On The Nile is based on the book with the same name. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Parchhayee has been adapted by renowned novelist Ruskin Bond to life book. Watch on Zee 5.
State of Siege: 26/11 on ZEE5 is perfect action-thriller web series to watch now.
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore is based on the short stories by Bengali author Rabindranath Tagore. Watch on Netflix.
The Final Call starring Arjun Rampal is based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 book I Will Go with You. Available on Zee 5.
