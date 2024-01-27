Top 10 web series, movies on Amazon Prime Video trending in India

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024

The top trending web series on Amazon Prime Video is Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it has Sidharth Malhotra as a tough cop.

It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The action thriller web series has received positive reviews from all.

The second trending new release on Amazon Prime Video is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The movie started streaming on OTT on January 7.

Tiger 3 has Emraan Hashmi as the dreaded villain. His performance has been loved by all.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is on Amazon Prime Video and is on the third spot. Ethan Hunt and team are on a mission to find out a deadly weapon.

Devil: The British Secret Agent is also on the list. It stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is an espionage thriller full of mystery.

Reacher web series is also trending on Amazon Prime Video India. It is thrilling and how. The two seasons of the web series are out now.

Kaathal – The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika revolves around a closeted gay politician. How the dynamics in his marriage change and the politics make it an interesting watch.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B is trending on seventh spot on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth.

Marry My Husband is on the eighth spot on trending list. The K-drama is about a woman who goes back in time to seek revenge.

Philip's is a Malayalam movie that is trending on the ninth spot. It's about a happy family facing unforeseen troubles.

Sarkaaru Noukari is a story of a government employee who brings about a change in society. It is on the tenth spot.

