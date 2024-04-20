Top 10 web series on cybercrime to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 20, 2024
Hello Mini is available on MX Player and it will leave you shocked with its twisted plot.
Cyber Vaar showcases the rising threat of cybercrime. Watch on Voot and Jio Cinema.
Escaype Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about people getting trapped in the social media world.
Asur explores cyber crime to a great extend. Available on Jio Cinema.
Hina Khan and Rohan Shah’s Hacked is on Zee 5.
Asur 2 on Jio Cinema is one of the highly recommended series.
Troll Police showcases issues as cyber-bullying and trolling. Available on Jio Cinema.
Chakravyuh is based on Anti-Social Network. Watch it on MX Player.
Jamtara on Netflix is based on online fraud.
Cybersquad is available on Alt Balaji and Jio Cinema. It showcases threat of cybercrime.
Thanks For Reading!
