Top 10 web series on Disney+ Hotstar to binge-watch this weekend

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi leads in Criminal Justice, a gripping Indian crime thriller about a falsely accused cab driver.

Hostages features Ronit Roy in a series about a conspiracy to murder a Chief Minister.

Mohit Raina stars in The Freelancer, an action-packed series about a military freelancer on a rescue mission.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki navigates the Time Variance Authority after stealing the Tesseract.

Aarya is about a mother who enters the drug mafia to seek revenge after her husband’s death while caring for her children.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style workplace comedy that follows teachers and a clueless principal at Abbott Elementary.

Modern Family follows the lives of three interconnected families in this heartwarming comedy.

Kay Kay Menon leads a team tracking down masterminds behind real terror attacks in India in Special Ops

Marvel's blind lawyer-turned-vigilante fights crime in Daredevil.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is a beloved Indian comedy portraying the clash between an elite family and their middle-class daughter-in-law.

