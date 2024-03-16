Top 10 web series on Disney+ Hotstar to binge-watch this weekend
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Pankaj Tripathi leads in Criminal Justice, a gripping Indian crime thriller about a falsely accused cab driver.
Hostages features Ronit Roy in a series about a conspiracy to murder a Chief Minister.
Mohit Raina stars in The Freelancer, an action-packed series about a military freelancer on a rescue mission.
Tom Hiddleston's Loki navigates the Time Variance Authority after stealing the Tesseract.
Aarya is about a mother who enters the drug mafia to seek revenge after her husband’s death while caring for her children.
Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style workplace comedy that follows teachers and a clueless principal at Abbott Elementary.
Modern Family follows the lives of three interconnected families in this heartwarming comedy.
Kay Kay Menon leads a team tracking down masterminds behind real terror attacks in India in Special Ops
Marvel's blind lawyer-turned-vigilante fights crime in Daredevil.
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is a beloved Indian comedy portraying the clash between an elite family and their middle-class daughter-in-law.
