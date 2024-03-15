Top 10 web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that you'll never get bored watching

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best ever made. Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi will win your hearts over and over again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur series on JioCinema can be watched multiple times without getting bored. The mystery around a psychopath killer will get you hooked always.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games on Netflix also makes for a fun watch. The story of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde and the chase will leave you enthralled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whenever feeling low on inspiration, watch Kota Factory on Netflix. It is about students in Kota dealing the struggles to study for JEE and NEET.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mismatched is also a sweet romantic drama that will take you back to your college days. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moving to international series, Peaky Blinders on Netflix is full of thrill, fun and adventure. It has 6 seasons and all entertaining.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game of Thrones on JioCinema will never get you bored thanks to its complicated storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger Things on Netflix is chilling and entertaining. It is about a group of friends who deal with supernatural forces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gossip Girl is iconic. It is a fun series for teens to watch who want to known everything about the elites of Manhattan. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Last but the best, FRIENDS. Whenever feeling low, watch FRIENDS and it will instantly lift up your mood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 comedy films you can easily watch on YouTube

 

 Find Out More