Top 10 web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that you'll never get bored watching
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best ever made. Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi will win your hearts over and over again.
Asur series on JioCinema can be watched multiple times without getting bored. The mystery around a psychopath killer will get you hooked always.
Sacred Games on Netflix also makes for a fun watch. The story of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde and the chase will leave you enthralled.
Whenever feeling low on inspiration, watch Kota Factory on Netflix. It is about students in Kota dealing the struggles to study for JEE and NEET.
Mismatched is also a sweet romantic drama that will take you back to your college days. It is on Netflix.
Moving to international series, Peaky Blinders on Netflix is full of thrill, fun and adventure. It has 6 seasons and all entertaining.
Game of Thrones on JioCinema will never get you bored thanks to its complicated storyline.
Stranger Things on Netflix is chilling and entertaining. It is about a group of friends who deal with supernatural forces.
Gossip Girl is iconic. It is a fun series for teens to watch who want to known everything about the elites of Manhattan. It is on Netflix.
Last but the best, FRIENDS. Whenever feeling low, watch FRIENDS and it will instantly lift up your mood.
