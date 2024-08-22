Top 10 web series on Netflix that you can finish watching in just one weekend
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 22, 2024
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is currently among the top 10 web series on Netflix. It has only 9 episodes that can be binge-watched over the weekend.
My Name is a thrilling Korean web series with 8 episodes only. It is about a woman getting into the world of crime to avenge her father's death.
Scoop web series has a total of 6 episodes. It narrates the story of journalist Jigna Vora.
The Queen's Gambit is one of the most well-known web series on Netflix. It is about a Chess prodigy named Beth Harmon and has 8 episodes.
Kaala Paani web series about a mysterious illness taking over Andaman and Nicobar islands. It has 7 gripping episodes that will keep you glued.
The chilling Korean series Squid Game has total of 9 episodes. Watch the season one before the second season drops on Netflix.
The first season of Delhi Crime based on the Nirbhaya gang rape case has 7 episodes.
Decoupled is fun and quirky series about a couple calling for divorce. It has a total of 8 episodes.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has only 6 episodes. The period drama is worth your time.
Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan as a lawyer has 8 episodes. It is among the top 10 trending series on the OTT platform.
