Top 10 web series on Netflix trending in India today
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 20, 2024
Emily In Paris season 4 is trending on number 1 spot in India. It is the first part of the latest season, the next will come in September.
Love Next Door is on the second spot. The Korean drama is a love saga between childhood friends.
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper stars Manav Kaul, Shweta Basu Prasad and others. The story revolves around a banker who takes up sex work. It is on third spot.
The new season of The Umbrella Academy has already become a hit in India. It has taken up the fourth spot.
American Murder: Laci Peterson is about a pregnant women who vanished in 2002. The murder tale will give you chills. It is on fifth spot.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Netflix is about a girl trying to uncover the truth behind the murder of a 17-year-old girl. It is chilling and entertaining.
Maamla Legal Hai is still ruling Netflix. The web series around the quirky workers of a district court is fun to watch.
Romance in the House is a romantic Korean drama that has taken up the eighth spot on the trending list on Netflix.
Lovely Runner on Netflix stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. It is a romantic drama based on a book called Tomorrow's Best.
Shahmaran has two seasons on Netflix. The Turkish dramas has taken up the last spot.
