Top 10 web series on OTT set during the Viking era
Nishant
| Mar 26, 2024
Vikings: Valhalla is a spinoff set after the original series, continuing the saga of Norse warriors. On Netflix.
Game Of Thrones contains elements of Medieval battles with epic storytelling, appealing to fans of Vikings. On Jio Cinema.
House Of The Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones with medieval battles appealing to fans of Vikings' storytelling. On Netflix.
The Witcher offers fantastic battles and high fantasy elements, appealing to fans of Vikings' action and adventure. On Netflix.
Knightfall depicts the final days of the Knights Templar with historical accuracy and action. On Netflix.
The Rings Of Power explores the backstory of the Rings of Power with epic battles in its fantasy elements. On Prime Video.
The Last Kingdom is set in Medieval England featuring battles similar to the Vikings' blend of history and drama. On Netflix.
Rome offers a gritty, realistic portrayal of Ancient Rome's turbulent political landscape and power struggles. On Jio Cinema.
History Channel's Barbarians is a documentary-style miniseries exploring historical events, including Vikings. On Prime Video.
