Top 10 web series that released in 2024 on OTT that you should binge-watch right now
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 22, 2024
Killer Soup on Netflix is a twisted murder mystery with Konkona Sen, Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
Indian Police Police Force on Prime Video has Sidharth Malhotra being a daring cop focused on eliminating a terrorist.
Maamla Legal Hai is a funny courtroom drama with Ravi Kishan in the lead. It is trending on Netflix.
Poacher on Prime Video is a nerve-wrecking tale of a man confessing to killing of elephants.
Showtime on Disney+Hotstar unravels the dark side of glamour. It has Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and more.
Sunflower on Zee5 is a black comedy series revolving around a murder. Sunil Grover's series has a rating of 7.5.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix is a documentary around Sheena Bora case and has Indrani Mukerjea sharing her side of the story.
The season 3 of Maharani is out on SonyLiv. Huma Quresh is back as Rani Bharti.
The final chapter of Sushmita Sen's series Aarya Antim Vaar is out on Disney+Hotstar. Know how Aarya Sareen's story comes to an end.
Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with Karmma Calling. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
