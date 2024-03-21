Top 10 web series to watch today on MX Player, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Aashram: A compelling drama series that delves into the shadowy side of a spiritual guru's powerful empire.
Cheesecake: A touching story of a missing puppy that inspires self-discovery and unexpected relationships.
In the gripping thriller Hello Mini, a young woman is being followed by an enigmatic stranger.
Bhaukaal is a gritty crime drama that takes place in the lawless hinterlands of central India.
Asur: A gripping psychological thriller that explores a serial killer's mentality and their intellectual struggle with police enforcement.
Crackdown: A suspenseful spy thriller that centers on a clandestine team's attempt to foil a terrorist scheme.
A fun comedy-drama about lavish weddings and family relationships is called The Great Weddings of Munnes.
Aarya is a gripping criminal drama that centers on a woman who ventures into the underworld to defend her family.
The thrilling espionage thriller Special Ops tells the story of the missions and sacrifices made by India's top intelligence personnel.
A compelling crime series, London Files delves into the murky underbelly of London's criminal underworld, uncovering dark secrets and conspiracies.
