Top 10 web series trending today on Netflix for all to watch
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 03, 2024
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 is trending on number 1 spot on Netflix today. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan were the latest guests.
Gyeongseong Creature season 2 is now on Netflix and is already trending in Top 10. The historical suspense drama stars Claudia Kim, Han So-hee and others.
Nobody Wants This is a rom-com and is trending on number 3 spot on Netflix. It revolves around agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi.
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack based on true events is trending on 4th spot on Netflix. The web series unfolds the events of Indian airlines flight hijacked in 1999.
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is ruling Netflix. It is now on number 5 spot. It is a quirky tale of a simple man turning gigolo for money.
On 6th spot is Korean rom-com Love Next Door. A woman meets her childhood friend and it is love all over again in this one!
Emily In Paris season 4 is on the 7th spot. Emily has found new love in the latest series
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a chilling tale of two brothers accused of killing their parents. It is on 8th spot.
Mr. McMahon is a documentary on former WWE founder Vince McMahon. It is on the 9th spot on Netflix.
The Perfect Couple that also has Ishaan Khatter playing a pivotal role is trending on 10th spot today. It is a thrilling whodunit murder mystery.
