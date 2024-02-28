Top 10 weirdest movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT that'll make you go WTH
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Bombay Talkies is a set of four short movies that celebrates Indian cinema with four weird stories. On Netflix.
Greener Grass is one of the movies that is friendly yet reaches heights of absurdity set in surreal suburbia. On Prime Video.
Swiss Army Man follows a man stranded in the wilderness who befriends a corpse capable of bizarre uses. On Prime Video.
The President Is Coming revolves around 6 individuals doing bizarre tasks to be the face of India to meet George Bush. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Beau Is Afraid is a surrealist tragicomedy horror movie following the story of a reserved man and his trip back to his mom. On Prime Video.
Loins of Punjab Presents set in New Jersey follows 6 individuals showcasing their singing skills. On Apple TV.
Monsoon Wedding follows all the arrangements that take place behind an arranged marriage in India. On Prime Video.
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women is the story of a village with no women left alive in a village. On YouTube.
The Happiness of the Katakuris is a horror musical movie following the Katakuris family's inn. On Prime Video.
Holy Motors is a bizarre movie about a man in a limousine taking a journey through the film industry. On Prime Video.
