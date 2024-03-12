Top 10 whodunit murder mysteries on Netflix that will blow your mind
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
A mother searches for her missing daughter and uncovers a string of unsolved murders in Lost Girls.
In the Shadow of the Moon follows a detective as he chases a serial killer who can travel through time.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a psychological thriller about a woman questioning if she saw a murder.
Inside Man follows an American criminal and a British vicar that connected through a journalist investigating a story.
Murder Mystery follows a couple on a European trip that gets caught in a murder mystery on a billionaire's yacht.
Get Even follows teenagers at a prestigious school who form a secret society to expose bullies, but end up framed for murder.
A lawyer inherits his colleague's practice and a murder case in The Lincoln Lawyer
The Woman in the Window is the story of an agoraphobic woman who witnesses a murder from her window but the police don't believe her.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows a detective as he investigates a murder on a Greek island during a billionaire's gathering.
Murderville follows a detective who solves crimes with a different celebrity guest star as his clueless partner in each episode.
