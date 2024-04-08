Top 10 whodunit murder mystery Korean Dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 08, 2024
A detective investigates murders and uncovers a dark side of her husband in Flower Of Evil on Jio Cinema.
One Ordinary Day is about a university student who becomes the prime suspect of a murder case. On
Signal, a police lieutenant connects with a detective from the past via a walkie-talkie, solving cases together. On Prime Video. .
Mouse revolves around a police officer who has the task of finding a psychopath serial killer. On Viki.
Psychopath Diary follows a guy who accidentally finds a serial killer's diary and begins to think that he is serial killer. On Viki.
Suspicious Partner revolves around a prosecutor and his trainee who get falsely accused of murder. On Netflix.
My Lovely Liar is a murder mystery following a woman who can hear and identify lies. On Viki.
Beyond Evil follows two policemen chase a serial killer while questioning their own morality. On Netflix.
Tell Me What You Saw is a revenge serial killer drama on Viki of a detective trying to find a serial killer who murdered her fiance.
