Top 10 Wholesome Korean Dramas on OTT that'll make your heart full
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
She Was Pretty stars Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung-Eum. It is about an insecure girl who sends her friend in her place to meet her childhood friend. Watch it on Netflix.
Because This Is My First Life is about a marriage deal between an overly practical man and a sweet-tempered girl. Watch it on Netflix.
Fight For My Way is based on four friends but majorly focuses on the lives of two. It is quite wholesome. Watch it on Viki or ZEE5. This one also stars Park Seo Joon.
Healer starrer Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young is on Viki. A failed reporter crosses paths with a mysterious criminal healer.
The Legend of the Blue Sea has a mermaid following a con man. Check it out on Viki or Netflix.
This one also stars Ji Chang Wook. Jun Ji Hyun plays the female lead aka mermaid.
Age of Youth follows the story of five female housemates and college students. Check it out on Viki or Netflix.
Dali & the Cocky Prince stars Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young in lead roles. The series is on Netflix. A book-smart art expert teams up with a street-smart businessman to save an art museum.
May I Help You stars Lee Jun young and Lee Hye-Ri in lead roles. This one is a wholesome healing drama. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Dear My Friends is about a group of elderly friends who share their woes with each other and rediscover themselves. Watch it on HiTV.
Bo Hyun Ahn and Kim Go-Eun starrer Yumi's Cells is based on a Webtoon. Watch it on Viki.
It has animation included in the series which makes it a fun watch.
Hospital Playlist has in all three seasons. The first season is about five friends who are doctors. They remain close and share a love for music.
Watch this slice-of-life Korean Drama on Netflix.
