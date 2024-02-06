Top 10 Wholesome Korean Dramas on OTT that'll make your heart full 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

She Was Pretty stars Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung-Eum. It is about an insecure girl who sends her friend in her place to meet her childhood friend. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Because This Is My First Life is about a marriage deal between an overly practical man and a sweet-tempered girl. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight For My Way is based on four friends but majorly focuses on the lives of two. It is quite wholesome. Watch it on Viki or ZEE5. This one also stars Park Seo Joon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healer starrer Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young is on Viki. A failed reporter crosses paths with a mysterious criminal healer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of the Blue Sea has a mermaid following a con man. Check it out on Viki or Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This one also stars Ji Chang Wook. Jun Ji Hyun plays the female lead aka mermaid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Age of Youth follows the story of five female housemates and college students. Check it out on Viki or Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dali & the Cocky Prince stars Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young in lead roles. The series is on Netflix. A book-smart art expert teams up with a street-smart businessman to save an art museum. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

May I Help You stars Lee Jun young and Lee Hye-Ri in lead roles. This one is a wholesome healing drama. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear My Friends is about a group of elderly friends who share their woes with each other and rediscover themselves. Watch it on HiTV. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bo Hyun Ahn and Kim Go-Eun starrer Yumi's Cells is based on a Webtoon. Watch it on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It has animation included in the series which makes it a fun watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hospital Playlist has in all three seasons. The first season is about five friends who are doctors. They remain close and share a love for music. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch this slice-of-life Korean Drama on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that are actually Malayalam remakes 

 

 Find Out More