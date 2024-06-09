Top 10 women-led action thrillers to stream on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 09, 2024
Delhi Crime follows the investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, with a female police officer leading the charge. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya, a crime thriller where the female protagonist gets entangled in the world of narcotics and crime while trying to protect her family. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khufiya is an espionage thriller featuring a female spy navigating through a world of secrets, betrayals, and international intrigue. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhakshak follows a local journalist investigating cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan revovles around a single mother caught in a crime investigation with a math teacher and detective helping her. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad follows a detective investigating a series of deaths and realized that there is a serial killer on loose. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mai is a revenge story of a mom going to get revenge against the killers behind the death of her daughter. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neeyat is set around a murder investigation at a Billionaire’s birthday house with a female detective trying to solve the case. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Thursday is a gripping thriller that unfolds over the course of one day when a female nursery school teacher holds 16 children hostage. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She, a crime drama focusing on a female police officer who goes undercover to infiltrate a criminal underworld. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 best Malayalam romance flicks to stream on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More