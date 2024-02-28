Top 10 world war movies to watch on Hotstar, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Oppenheimer chronicles J. Robert Oppenheimer's leadership of the Manhattan Project during WWII. On JioCinema.
Dunkirk offers a portrayal of the chaotic evacuation of British and Allied soldiers during World War II. on Prime Video.
Jojo Rabbit takes a satirical approach to WWII, following a young boy's realization about the true nature of Nazism. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Thin Red Line explores the internal struggles of soldiers during the Battle of Mount Austen in WWII. On Prime Video.
Downfall offers a realistic portrayal of Adolf Hitler's final days during the fall of Nazi Germany. On Prime Video.
The Sound of Music is set against the backdrop of Austria's annexation by Nazi Germany. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Grave of the Fireflies, an animated movie depicts the tragic struggle of siblings trying to survive WWII's devastation in Japan.
Inglourious Basterds is a unique WWII revenge fantasy centered on a group of Jewish-American soldiers. On JioCinema.
Saving Private Ryan offers a grim portrayal of the sacrifice of soldiers during the Normandy landings in WWII. On Prime Video.
Schindler's List tells the true story of Oskar Schindler's heroic efforts to save Jews from the Holocaust. On JioCinema.
