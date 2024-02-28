Top 10 world war movies to watch on Hotstar, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Oppenheimer chronicles J. Robert Oppenheimer's leadership of the Manhattan Project during WWII. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunkirk offers a portrayal of the chaotic evacuation of British and Allied soldiers during World War II. on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jojo Rabbit takes a satirical approach to WWII, following a young boy's realization about the true nature of Nazism. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Thin Red Line explores the internal struggles of soldiers during the Battle of Mount Austen in WWII. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Downfall offers a realistic portrayal of Adolf Hitler's final days during the fall of Nazi Germany. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sound of Music is set against the backdrop of Austria's annexation by Nazi Germany. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grave of the Fireflies, an animated movie depicts the tragic struggle of siblings trying to survive WWII's devastation in Japan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inglourious Basterds is a unique WWII revenge fantasy centered on a group of Jewish-American soldiers. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saving Private Ryan offers a grim portrayal of the sacrifice of soldiers during the Normandy landings in WWII. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Schindler's List tells the true story of Oskar Schindler's heroic efforts to save Jews from the Holocaust. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 3 upcoming Pan-world Telugu films to look out for

 

 Find Out More