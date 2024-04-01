Top 10 worst rated Bollywood movies of all time to watch on Jio Cinema, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 01, 2024
Rascals was not appreciated by fans.
Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala on Zee 5 was an action comedy movie.
Humshakals on Google Play got trolled by audiences.
Deshdrohi on Youtube is listed as the worst Bollywood movie.
Karzzzz on Jio Saavn was the worst Bollywood movie ever.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is also the worst films made.
The Legend Of Drona on Jio Cinema was a major flop.
Race 3 is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush received bad reviews.
Aag directed by Ram Gopal Verma can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
