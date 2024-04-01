Top 10 worst rated Bollywood movies of all time to watch on Jio Cinema, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

Rascals was not appreciated by fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala on Zee 5 was an action comedy movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humshakals on Google Play got trolled by audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deshdrohi on Youtube is listed as the worst Bollywood movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karzzzz on Jio Saavn was the worst Bollywood movie ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is also the worst films made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend Of Drona on Jio Cinema was a major flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 3 is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush received bad reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aag directed by Ram Gopal Verma can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hania Aamir and other Top 10 highest paid actresses in Pakistan

 

 Find Out More