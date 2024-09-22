Top 10 worst rated Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humshakals is a film about three same looking people who end up together.
Race 3 on Amazon Prime Video is directed by Remo D'Souza.
Rascals got 3 star out of 10 as per IMDB.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is also one of the worst films made.
The Legend Of Drona on Jio Cinema was a flop.
Karzzzz on Jio Saavn is also in the list of worst Bollywood movie.
Ajay Devgn starrer Himmatwala on Zee 5 is an action comedy movie.
Aag by Ram Gopal Verma on Disney+Hotstar stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal in main roles.
KRK starrer Deshdrohi on Youtube is the worst Bollywood movie.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush did not impress people with its storyline.
