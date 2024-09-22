Top 10 worst rated Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2024

Humshakals is a film about three same looking people who end up together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 3 on Amazon Prime Video is directed by Remo D'Souza.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rascals got 3 star out of 10 as per IMDB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is also one of the worst films made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend Of Drona on Jio Cinema was a flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karzzzz on Jio Saavn is also in the list of worst Bollywood movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn starrer Himmatwala on Zee 5 is an action comedy movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aag by Ram Gopal Verma on Disney+Hotstar stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KRK starrer Deshdrohi on Youtube is the worst Bollywood movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush did not impress people with its storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Style inspired from Kareena Kapoor Khan for plus size women

 

 Find Out More