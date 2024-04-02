Top 10 worst rated South Indian movies available on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Adipurush starring Prabhas that released in multiple languages has a rating of 2.9 on IMDb. Watch it at your own risk on Netflix.

Love in Singapore starring Mammootty that released in 2009 has a rating of 2.5. It is a comedy drama on Sun NXT.

Hailesa is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a comedy drama that released on 2009 and has a rating of 2.2.

Cobra is on MX Player. It is a black comedy starring Mammootty. It has an IMDB rating 2.9.

Asuraguru is on Netflix. The Tamil action drama has a rating of 3.2.

Not all Thalapathy Vijay's movies have been hit. Sura got a rating of 3. Watch it on Sun NXT.

Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna's film Sangathamizhan is on MX Player. The movie didn't get great reviews as it has got a rating of 3.5.

Sivaja Raja's movie Chennai Palani Mars on Zee5 has a rating of 4.8. It's about two people high on cocaine.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu is on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Gautham Karthik but horror comedy got only 4.2 rating.

Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan is on MX Player. Dhanush' movie got a rating of 4.2.

