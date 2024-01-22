Top 10 worst rated South Indian movies ever streaming on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Drona, a Telugu fantasy film that received criticism for its plot and execution had a rating of only 2. On JioCinema.
An action film featuring Vijay, Sura criticized for its predictable storyline and lackluster screenplay had a rating of 3. On Sun NXT.
A historical drama based on the life of Queen Rudhramadevi, with varying opinions on its execution. Rudhramadevi had a rating of 5.6. On Prime Video.
Thikka was a Telugu action-comedy on Prime Video that faced criticism for its confusing plot and disjointed narrative. Rating of 4.2.
Saguni was a political satire film on Zee5 that received mixed reviews for its screenplay and execution. Rating - 4.9.
A Tamil action drama with mixed reception, particularly in terms of its storyline. Kadamban wasn’t very successful and ended with a rating of 5.4 on JioCinema.
A Tamil action-drama, Lingaa featuring Rajinikanth, criticized for its formulaic plot had a rating of 5.6. On JioCinema.
Puli was a fantasy-adventure film that faced criticism for its visual effects and weak storyline. Rating of 4.3 on Sun NXT.
Shakti was a Telugu action film with mixed reviews for its plot and execution ended up with a rating of 4.1. On JioCinema.
Jaguar, a Kannada action film with a varying reception, was praised for its action sequences but criticized for its plot with a rating of 5.4. On Prime Video.
