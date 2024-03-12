Top 10 worst-rated TV shows according to IMDb

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Rasbhari is a drama-romance series focusing on the relationship between Nand and Shanoo and has a rating of 2.8 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a drama-reality series offering insights into the lives of the Kardashian family has a rating of 2.9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo is another reality TV show following the daily lives of Honey Boo Boo and her family also has a rating of 2.5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The View is a talk show featuring discussions on various topics by five women with different perspectives has a rating of 2.5 rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Final Draft is a comedy-romance series following the love story of two young writers, Aditya and Vani had a rating of 2.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Santa Inc. is an adult animated stop-motion comedy about a North Pole elf's dream to become Santa with 1.7 rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Velma was an adult animated series exploring the complicated past of Velma had a rating of a mere 1.6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Little Late with Lilly Singh is a comedy talk show hosted by Lilly Singh, featuring stars, sketches, and music had a rating of 1.5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iste Bu Benim Masalim is a romance and musical series revolving around the challenges faced by 17-year-old star Aleyna with a rating of 1.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pogmentary A sports documentary featuring soccer superstar Paul Pogba's life on and off the field was rated 1.1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 films which guides you to follow your passion

 

 Find Out More