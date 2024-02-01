Top 10 young adult movies, web series on Netflix, Amazon Video Prime and more OTT to relieve your teens
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Sex Education is one of the most popular Netflix Series. It talks about a teen whose mom is a sex therapist.
Stranger Things is set in the 70s. And a lot of '70s kids would have a major nostalgia. It is yet so relatable to today's gen because of the fantasy element. It's on Netflix.
Wednesday is another most popular Netflix series. It has themes of friendship and more.
The School For Good and Evil is a fantasy adventure movie on Netflix. It has an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains learn.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is about two teenagers getting stuck in a time loop. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
All Summers End is about peer pressure, innocent love and guilt and more. Watch it on YouTube.
Riverdale is a must watch for all Archies fans. It's a little dark. Check it out on Netflix.
Zendaya's Euphoria is coming of age and not for everyone thought. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
For some innocent 2000s kids, how about Hannah Montana? Miley Cyrus owned that era. It is on Hotstar.
How can we forget Wizards of Waverly Place?
Selena Gomez, David Henrie and others are reuniting, it's major nostalgia. Check it out on Hotstar.
