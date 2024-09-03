Top 10 young adult web series to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 03, 2024
Gossip Girl on Netflix is all about love, friendship, manipulation and a secret gossiper among Manhattan's Elite.
Sex Education is on Netflix. It is about a socially awkward boy who has best advice on sex.
Never Have I Ever on Netflix revolves around the life of Indian-America Devi as she navigates relationships and more through high school.
Gilmore Girls is a comedy drama that revolves around a mother-daughter duo who more like friends.
My Life with the Walter Boys is about Jackie who moves into a home of her guardian who has many kids.
True Beauty is on Netflix. The Korean drama is about a student who thinks she is ugly but a boy enters her life and changes her perspective.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is spooky and fun. It is about a teenage witch who tries to balance both the worlds.
Mean Girls is a teenage, high school drama. It is witty, funny and of course, mean!
Heartbreak High is a high school drama that revolves around Amerie who pens a book exposing secret hook ups at Heartly High.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty is about a girl who opts for plastic surgery after getting bullied for her looks.
