Top 10 Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali most intimate scenes from Pakistani drama Tere Bin

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2025

Tere Bin is a superhit romantic drama that has won people’s hearts with its storyline and powerful acting. Let's take a look at some most romantic scenes

Murtasim teases Meerab by turning off the lights. Scared Meerab immediately hugs her husband, making it the perfect scene.

Meerab and Murtasim had an argument in which Meerab accidentally falls into the pool and cleverly pulls Murtasim in.

To calm jealous-angry Meerab, Murtasim plans a surprise date where the two have a romantic dinner and dance.

Meerab was preparing Shanda for her husband after he fell ill due to the cold weather.

To calm down jealous Meerab, Murtasim fills the entire room with flowers.

Meerab was discussing love with Murtasim when he questioned her about her perspective on love.

Meerab came to fight with Murtasim, but his charming personality and romantic efforts leave Meerab speechless.

Meerab slept after waiting hours for her husband, and when Murtasim arrives, he finds her cute while taking her nap and sleeps beside her.

Meerab falls in love with Murtasim, and she confesses her feelings with her eyes.

In the end, Meerab and Murtasim walk happily hand in hand.

