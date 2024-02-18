Top 10 Zee5 original shows that are a must-watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

Koose Munisamy Veerappan is a biographical series based on the life of Veerappan and people involved in the hunt.

Duranga is a crime thriller based on Sammit’s life which takes a turn when Ira investigates a case connected to his past.

The Aam Aadmi Family is a family drama that showcases the shenanigans of a middle-class family.

Chhotolok is a Bengali suspense thriller series, about Raja who is a prime suspect in the death of a woman with a criminal past.

Abar Proloy is another Bengali crime thriller web series revolving around a child trafficking racket.

Taj is a period drama movie that stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars.

Rangbaaz revolves around the rise and fall of ‘Saheb’ Haroon Shah Ali Baig, a gangster-turned-politician.

The Married Woman follows the story of two women fighting societal hindrances set back in the 90’s.

Ayali follows the story of a young woman trying to break through 500-year old customs regarding women’s education.

Mukhbir is a spy web series following an Indian spy who enters Pakistan to gather information about an attack against India.

