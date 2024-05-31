Top 10 zombie apocalypse Korean movies to stream on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
The Wailing is a horror-thriller about a small-town cop investigating a series of supernatural occurrences linked to a viral illness and an evil spirit. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Train to Busan follows passengers fighting for survival on a zombie-infested train, highly praised for its emotional performances and action. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peninsula is a sequel to Train to Busan, following an ex-soldier on a mission in a zombie-infested South Korean Peninsula. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
#Alive is a thriller about a gamer surviving a zombie outbreak in his apartment complex, noted for strong acting and horror elements. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seoul Station is an animated prequel to Train to Busan, following a father searching for his daughter in a zombie-overrun Seoul. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rampant is a period drama zombie film where Prince Lee Chung fights night demons and political enemies in dynastic Korea. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey is an extension of a K-drama where zombies commit murders foretold by a supposed killer. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doomsday Book is a satire horror anthology featuring a zombie story where contaminated beef triggers a zombie pandemic. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale, a zombie comedy about a dysfunctional family exploiting a pharmaceutical experiment gone wrong. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 new Korean dramas releasing in June 2024
Find Out More